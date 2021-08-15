PM Imran Khan to unveil uniform syllabus on Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce the country’s uniform syllabus on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Shafqat Mahmood said that the federal government is going to implement the uniform syllabus across the country from Class 1 to 5 from August 16.

He said that PM Imran Khan will unveil the uniform syllabus for the schools across the country tomorrow. “The uniform syllabus will be a revolution for the country.”

Mahmood detailed that the work on curriculum has been completed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The federal minister said that the curriculum was not implemented in Sindh province.

He announced to hold meetings with the Sindh chief minister and education minister to discuss about the uniform syllabus.

The minister said that a uniform education system will be implemented in all schools across Pakistan. He added that for the first time, a uniform education system is being in Pakistan.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the current education system is based on injustice by giving opportunities only to a smaller segment that distributed our society. The decision for bringing a uniform education system will benefit everyone in the country.

He was of the view that the education system based on discrimination will create tensions in society. Shafqat Mahmood said that the premier will formally launch the country’s uniform education system tomorrow.

He detailed that in accordance with the curriculum, private publication of books will be permitted. “We are advancing by focusing on the targets in our mind.

“We are moving ahead for the uniform education system to curb the distribution and injustice. A separate curriculum was designed for minorities. The education system will be implemented in all schools and we are hopeful for achieving our targets.”

To a question, Mahmood said that the education authorities made all decisions unanimously for the academic matters amid the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the authorities were facing much pressure about the examinations.