PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today amid rising political heat

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Karachi today (Wednesday) to meet his coalition partners as the political situation picks further heat with the submission of the no-confidence motion.

According to a schedule, the prime minister will meet ruling PTI allies in Centre – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) – during his day-long Karachi visit.

Prime Minister Khan will also visit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad, said sources.

Moreover, he will preside PTI Sindh Advisory Council meeting and will also address to party workers and officials.

Apart from political engagements, the PM is also likely to distribute Ehsaas cards among the beneficiaries during his visit to the metropolis.

The joint opposition yesterday submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat.

More than 100 lawmakers from the opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion before NA Secretariat.

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had claimed that no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan to get the support of more than 172 MNAs.

This he said while addressing a joint presser along with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI-F chief, Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

