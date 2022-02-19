PM Imran Khan to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely visit Karachi next month, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting informed sources.

Prime Minister Khan will visit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad after conclusion of his Russia tour, they said, adding Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and PTI leaders will accompany him during the visit.

The sources said the MQM-P leadership has been apprised of the planned visit of the premier. They revealed that the prime minister agreed on visiting the MQM-P headquarters in a meeting with federal ministers Faroogh Naseem and Aminul Haq.

The ministers invited PM Khan to visit their party’s office, the sources said, adding the prime minister is expected to pay the visit in the first week of March.

Matters related to development projects for Karachi and issues facing the port city will come under discussion in the meeting, they said. The MQM-P will also apprise the premier on its demands and reservations.

The sources further revealed that the prime minister would meet the leadership of the government’s allied parties in the days to come. The meetings will take place against the backdrop of the opposition’s planned no-trust move against the PTI government.

