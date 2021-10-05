PM Imran Khan turns 69 today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan turned 69 on Tuesday.

#ImranKhan became one of the top Twitter trends in Pakistan as people took to the popular microblogging site to wish the prime minister on his birthday.

Happy Birthday to our leader and inspiration Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. Surely, one of the cutest videos you will see today. #HappyBirthdayPMIK pic.twitter.com/I4MPrMjF7Q — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 5, 2021

Happy birthday to the man who led @theRealPCB to @CricketWorldCup glory in 1992, the one and only Imran Khan 🍰 pic.twitter.com/b11zplCyQD — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2021

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, now the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan was born on 5th of October 1952 to a well-off Pashtun family in Mianwali.

PM Imran Khan received education from Aitchison College and the Cathedral School in Lahore and then got admission at the Royal Grammar School, Worcester, before completing his education with an undergraduate degree in Economics from Keble College, Oxford University.

Imran Khan made his debut for Pakistan cricket team at the age of 18 during the 1971 English series at Birmingham. He left cricket at the pinnacle of his sports career after the 1992 World Cup. On April 25, 1996, Imran Khan formed his own political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!