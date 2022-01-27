PM Imran Khan says country cannot progress without rule of law

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday unveil criminal law and justice reforms in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ceremony PM Imran Khan congratulated Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem for bringing reforms in the criminal law and justice system.

No country has progressed without the rule of law and justice system, the premier said and added the country’s system only benefited the ‘powerful’ and the common man kept on suffering.

He said the reforms in the law system will prove a landmark in the country’s history and people can get speedy justice without any discrimination.

The premier said Pakistan is running on the foreign remittances sent by the overseas Pakistanis but they refrain from investing in the country due to lack of law.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and Parliamentary Secretary of Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bokhari gave briefings on the legal reforms. Political and social personalities, lawyers, journalists and other prominent figures attended the ceremony.

Earlier on January 19, PM Imran Khan had reiterated the government’s resolve to establish a rule of law in the country. He had said that it is for the first time that a government is bringing reforms in the criminal justice system.

He had chaired a meeting on reforms in the criminal justice system of the country in Islamabad. He said the implementation of reforms will help to fulfil the government’s manifesto of rule of law.

