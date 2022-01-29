PM Imran Khan urges 100 top companies to raise salaries of workers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lauded Serene Air for responding to his call and announcing a pay raise for its employees.

“I appreciate Serene Air’s AVM Safdar(R) for responding to my call & announcing pay rise of 44% for low paid employees & 15-25% for other employees,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

He urged the top 100 corporations in Pakistan, who made record profits of Rs950 billion in the last year, to also raise their employees’ salaries.

Responding to PM Khan’s appeal to the business community, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on Friday announced a pay raise for lower-level employees.

He said employees receiving a monthly salary of up to Rs20,000 will be given a raise of 80 per cent in the first phase.

Lauding Mr Salman Iqbal, the prime minister tweeted, “I appreciate President & CEO of ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal for responding to my call & raising salaries of employees. I am appealing to other companies who have made record profits during the past year to also raise salaries of their employees.”

