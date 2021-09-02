PM urges lawyers to support govt’s reform agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran khan said on Thursday the incumbent government is bringing reforms in civil and criminal laws that will reduce the burden of cases on courts.

Speaking to the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Prime Minister Khan acknowledged that lawyers’ bodies rendered invaluable services for promotion of democracy.

“The society that upholds the rule of law progresses,” he maintained, adding prosperity is possible only through a fair justice system.

The prime minister said self-centred elements misused laws in the past as the rich and powerful got scot-free while the weak continued to be exploited.

He urged the legal fraternity to support the government on its agenda of legal reforms. He said he was aware of the problems plaguing lawyers’ community and assured that all-out effort will be made to resolve them.

Prime Minister Khan issued directives for removing all hurdles in the execution of lawyers’ housing project. He instructed that lawyers be included in the Naya Pakistan Housing and Sehat card schemes.