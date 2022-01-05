Imran Khan urges UN to take action on India’s war crimes in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has urged the international community especially the UN to take action on India’s war crimes and crimes against humanity in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets on the occasion of Right to Self Determination Day, PM Imran Khan said the Hindutva Modi government is brazenly violating UN Security Council resolutions, international humanitarian laws and international conventions including 4th Geneva convention, and committing war crimes by seeking to alter status and demography of IIOJK.

Imran Khan said the UN Security Council’s commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite in Kashmir remains unfulfilled.

He said Kashmiris continue to reject and resist Indian occupation and oppression.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the just Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Right to Self-Determination Day today (Wednesday).

It was on the 5th of January 1949, when the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

