PM urges world to act against Hindutva call for Muslim genocide

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Monday the international community to act against Hindutva leaders’ call for genocide of minorities, especially Muslims, in India.

“The continuing silence of Modi govt on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in Dec for genocide of minorities in India, especially the 200 mn Muslim community, begs the question whether the BJP govt supports this call,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

“It is high time international community took note & acted.”

Under the “extremist ideology” of the Modi govt, he said all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups. “The extremist agenda of the Modi govt is a real and present threat to peace in our region,” the prime minister pointed out.

In Dec last year, Hindutva leaders had called for preparations to initiate Muslim genocide in the Dharma Sansad event organised in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city.

A new wave of hate speech has hit India after the Hindutva leaders including those having connections with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave open calls for ethnic cleansing and genocide against Muslims.

