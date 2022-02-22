PM Imran wants every family to plant 5 trees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2022 in Islamabad on the occasion of World Scout Day.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government’s 10 billion Tree Tsunami programme is aimed to protect our posterity. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Unfortunately, Pakistan is among the ten countries that are most vulnerable to climate change. We are planting trees to safeguard our future,” he maintained, urging the youth to take responsibility and plant trees.

PM Khan said every family should plant at least five trees for better future of the future generations.

“Allah Almighty has bestowed Pakistan with innumerable blessings, including twelve seasons. Every kind of plant and fruit could grow here,” he pointed out, calling upon the masses to utilise the land in true sense.

The prime minister said as many as 540 million saplings will be planted during the spring season. He added Pakistan’s policy of tackling climate change effects has been globally acknowledged.

Special Assistant to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said over 1.4 billion trees have so far been planted under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme and expressed the hope that the target will be achieved.

The government’s successful model of addressing climate change challenges has been appreciated in the world, he said, adding various countries have expressed interest to replicate it.

