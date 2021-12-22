PM wants measures to facilitate investment in IT sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Wednesday the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to facilitate potential investors in the IT sector.

Chairing a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon ensuring ease of doing business to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) in the field.

Also Read: Pakistan has immense potential in the IT sector: PM Imran Khan

“We are focused on exploiting true potential of exports in the technology sector,” Prime Minister Khan said.

“Technology must be leveraged upon to not only earn foreign exchange but to recover from the current account deficit,” he added.

The Prime Minister Khan was apprised that an investment of Rs520 million has been committed in different projects in Islamabad Technopolis, Karachi and Lahore Special Technology Zones under Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

Also Read: PM directs to devise comprehensive roadmap for promotion of IT sector

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister of Industries Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal IT Minister Syeed Ameenul Haq, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and other senior officers concerned.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!