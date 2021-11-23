PM Imran Khan to be honored with ‘International Sports Personality Award’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be honored with ‘International Sports Personality Award’ to acknowledge his services and efforts in the field of sports.

As per details, the premier will be bestowed with Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award for leading the Pakistan team to the 1992 Cricket World Cup victory on January 9, 2022 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Imran Khan, in an illustrious cricketing career of 21 years, played 88 tests and 175 one day internationals for Pakistan. He took 362 wickets and scored 3,807 runs in tests and 182 scalps and 3,709 in one day internationals.

In September, Ravishankar Jayadritha Shastri, India’s cricket head coach had praised Imran Khan to be one of the greatest captains of all times.

Shastri has recently published his book called “Stargazing: The Players in My Life”, where he declared 1992 world cup winner Imran Khan to be one of the best.

