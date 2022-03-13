PM Imran Khan working at behest of Bill Gates, alleges Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working at the behest of Microsoft Founder Bill Gates, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to journalists in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleged that PM Imran Khan was working on the directions of Bill Gates.

He also alleged that he had also visited Russia over the instructions of Mr Zac [Zac Goldsmith, the younger brother of ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith] who is residing in the United Kingdom (UK) and part of the Israeli lobby there.

The JUI-F supremo continued that Imran Khan has been fully exposed as he was brought to Pakistan on a special agenda. Fazlur Rehman claimed that PM Imran Khan has lost the confidence of his coalition partners and matters are not in his hands now.

He challenged Imran Khan to gain the support of only 172 lawmakers [in the National Assembly] instead of calling a gathering of 1 million people.

The JUI-F supremo said that the establishment has completely rejected to follow PM Imran Khan’s orders which made him confused. Regarding the statement of the interior minister, Fazlur Rehman slammed him, saying that Sheikh Rasheed’s support to Imran Khan is not possessing any importance.

The opposition leader ruled out the impression of the no-confidence motion’s failure. He asked nationals to be ready to march towards Islamabad on his call to prove themselves as the real decision-makers.

The PDM head further said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif is a Pakistani and nobody could stop him from returning home.

He announced that important decisions will be taken in the upcoming session of the opposition parties on Monday.

