PM Imran likely to address NA session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister is likely to attend the National Assembly session tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will address the lower house of Parliament, ARY News reported.

According to details, PM Khan held a discussion with different lawmakers who called on him at the Parliament’s chamber here on Tuesday.

Those who met with the prime minister include Parliamentary Secretary for Defence Malik Anwar Taj, MNAs Imran Khatak, Junaid Akbar, Shaukat Ali, Saleem Rahman, Arbab Amir, Andleeb Abbas, Shunila Ruth, Nusrat Wahid, Ghazala Saifu, Khayal Zaman and Senator Seemi Ezdi.

During the meeting, issues of respective constituencies and ongoing development projects were discussed. They also discussed matters related to the budget for the next fiscal year.

The federal budget 2021-22 was adopted with a majority vote of 172 lawmakers by the National Assembly on Tuesday as Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the proceedings.

The Finance bill 2021-22 was presented before the National Assembly by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and initially, the speaker sought a nod on the bill through a voice vote, however, later over the opposition’s demand, he held an in-person vote.

During the counting process, 138 members of the opposition voted against the Finance bill as compared to 172 lawmakers of the treasury supporting it, paving way for the approval of the federal budget.

During the voting process, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was overseeing the budget 2021-22 passage process from his chamber, joined the treasury benches.

Most members of the PML-N that is the major opposition group in the assembly remained absent during the voting process. 70 out of 84 members of the PML-N that is lead by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in the House remained absent, in sheer contrast to PPP, whose 54 out of 56 lawmakers attended the budget 2021-22 passage session.

The two lawmakers, according to sources who remained absent were suffering from COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention here that amidst ruckus by the opposition, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on June 11 unveiled the federal budget 2021-22 in the National Assembly.