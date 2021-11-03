PM Imran orders to appoint facilitating officers for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to appoint facilitating officers at the federal institutions for overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The federal government has taken a major step to provide facilities to the overseas Pakistanis as facilitating officers will be appointed at the federal institutions following the premier’s directives.

According to Prime Minister Office (PMO), Imran Khan ordered to appoint facilitating officers at the 39 federal divisions besides establishing special sections and desks at the 35 subordinate institutions of 13 ministries.

The PMO issued directives that the facilitating officers should not below Grade 19 and the concerned ministries will notify the appointments. It added that the move aims to address issues to the overseas Pakistanis being faced at the government offices.

حکومت کا سمندر پار پاکستانیوں کو سہولیات فراہم کرنے کے لیے بڑا اقدام وزیر اعظم کا وفاقی اداروں میں سہولت کار افسران مقرر کرنے کا حکم 39 وفاقی ڈویژنز میں اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کیلئے سہولت کار افسر مقرر کیا جائے، وزیراعظم کی ہدایت pic.twitter.com/xuOGT06uwR — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 3, 2021

It has been directed to share the information regarding the initiative with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting besides ordering to furnish a report in 21 days about the accomplishment of the assigned task.

Earlier in July, PM Imran Khan had chaired a meeting on improving remittances in the country and directed the authorities to provide more facilities to overseas Pakistanis in this regard.

During the meeting, the prime minister had been given a briefing on Roshan Digital Accounts, Apni Gari scheme, and other matters.

PM Imran Khan had termed that overseas Pakistanis as an asset of the country and said their contributions have played a pivotal role in bringing economic stability.

“We are committed to providing facilities to overseas Pakistanis and their families,” he had said and directed to provide more relief to the Pakistani diaspora.

The prime minister had called for preparing a comprehensive and detailed plan in order to facilitate them while keeping in view the economic constraints.

