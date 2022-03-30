PM Imran Khan tasks Faisal Vawda to soothe MQM-P on no trust-motion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday tasked former senator and PTI leader Faisal Vawda to soothe Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) regarding the no-confidence motion tabled against him in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to details, PM Imran Khan on Wednesday morning telephoned PTI leader and former federal minister Faisal Vawda and asked him to immediately reach Islamabad for negotiations with MQM-P.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Faisal Vawda along with the government team will meet MQM-P delegation at parliament lodges on Wednesday afternoon to get their support on the no-trust motion.

The development comes after it emerged that the joint opposition and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) finally reached an agreement on late Tuesday night regarding the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle.

In a tweet, Mr Zardari said, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.”

The MQM-P spokesperson officially confirmed that an agreement was drafted with the opposition, saying details of the agreement would be revealed in a news conference at 4pm.

A draft agreement between the joint opposition and MQM-P had been finalised, details of which will be announced at a press conference at 4pm Wednesday, he said.

He added the draft agreement would be shared with the public after being ratified by PPP’s CEC and MQM-P’s coordination committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling coalition has a strength of 171 members. The opposition, on the other hand, seems to have 169 members on its side.

