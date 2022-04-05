PM Imran, Uzbek president discuss regional affairs

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday telephoned Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to discuss diverse matters, reported ARY News.

As per details, both the leaders apart from discussing the regional situation also congratulated each other on the commencement of the Holy Month of Ramazan.

On March 3, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Islamabad where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This was the first visit of President Mirziyoyev to Pakistan since assuming office in 2016, according to Foreign Office.

The Uzbek president was presented with bouquets of flowers by children besides being given a gun salute. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising the foreign minister, members of the Cabinet, senior government officials, businessmen and media persons.

The state visit of President Mirziyoyev marked the historic commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

