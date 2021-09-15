PM Imran warns international community against abandoning Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that in order to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan, the international community should engage with the Taliban and “incentivize” them on issues such as women’s rights and inclusive government.

In an interview with CNN, the prime minister said that the international community should remain engaged with Afghanistan to help it come out of the current situation.

“Taliban are looking for international aid to avoid a crisis,” he said and warned that Afghanistan could not be controlled by outside forces.

He said that no one can predict where Afghanistan goes from here and one can only hope and pray that they get peace after 40 years of war.

“Afghanistan could have peace after 40 years. But if it goes wrong and which is what we are really worried about, it could go to chaos. The biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem,” Khan said.

The prime minister said it was a “fallacy” that Afghanistan could be controlled from outside, saying history showed “no puppet government in Afghanistan is supported by the people”.

“No puppet government in Afghanistan is supported by the people. So rather than sitting here and thinking that we can control them, we should incentivize them.

Prime Minister Khan said further said: “The current government in Afghanistan clearly feels that without international aid and help, they will not be able to stop this crisis. So we should push them in the right direction.”

Pak-US ties

To a question on Pakistan and United States relations, the prime minister said that he had not spoken with US President Joe Biden since the Taliban takeover.

“I would imagine he’s very busy, but our relationship with the US is not just dependent on a phone call, it needs to be a multidimensional relationship,” PM Khan replied to a question asked about Biden hadn’t called him since coming into office.