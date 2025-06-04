PM invites opposition leader to consult over CEC, members nominations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited the Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub as the government has initiated consultations for appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner and two ECP members.

The term of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja and two members of the election commission was ended on January 26 this year.

PM Shehbaz Sharif in a letter addressed to opposition leader Omar Ayub wrote that the mandated term of the CEC and two members of the election commission has been completed on January 26.

The chief election commissioner and two members of the commission have continued their work under Article 215.

“The recommendations for appointment of the new CEC and two members are required to be sent to the parliamentary committee”, PM’s letter read. “I invite you for a meeting for appointment of the chief election commissioner and two members of the election commission”.

According to election laws, the selection of a new CEC must be completed within 45 days.

Incumbent CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja continuing to serve until a new appointment is made, as per the constitution.

In the process, the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader are required to agree on three names for the CEC, which will then be sent to a parliamentary committee for final selection.

If no consensus is reached, both will send three names each to the committee for consideration.

The parliamentary committee will ultimately decide on the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner.