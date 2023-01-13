PM invites UAE businessmen to invest in Pakistan

A delegation of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce led by Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the prime minister stressed the need to enhance Chamber to Chamber cooperation between the two countries.

He encouraged members of Abu Dhabi Chamber to visit Pakistan to experience the excellent opportunities of growing their business.

Shehbaz Sharif said that sending skilled work force to the UAE is one of the top priorities of his government.

PM Shehbaz said that he is delighted to note that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UAE has grown significantly in recent times

On the occasion, the members of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce showed interests in doing business and investing in Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Business Council in UAE, the prime minister termed as successful his meetings with the UAE leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction that the Pakistani businessmen in UAE, through their hard work and dedication, were bringing a positive name to their homeland.

He encouraged the delegation to carry out an investment in Pakistan in areas including energy, real estate, information technology, alternative energy, food processing, tourism, etc. He also invited them to visit Pakistan with proposals for investment and business.

The members of the delegation expressed their confidence in the economic policies of the government and showed interest in doing business in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and government officials.

Comments