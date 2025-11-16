PM, Jordan King reaffirm commitment to enhance strategic, economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, at the Prime Minister’s House this evening.

The discussions during the meeting focused on further deepening bilateral relations as well as exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, health, science and technology, education, as well as defence sectors.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing strategic and economic ties between Pakistan and Jordan, as well as expanding mutually beneficial collaboration at regional and international fora.

The Prime Minister welcomed His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein’s visit to Pakistan, highlighting it as a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Jordan. His Majesty King Abdullah II praised Pakistan’s consistent support for Jordan’s role in regional stability and humanitarian efforts during the Gaza conflict as well as post- war Gaza.

The meeting also featured a comprehensive exchange of views on regional security, peace initiatives.

On the issue of Palestine, both leaders acknowledged the unanimity of views and principled positions taken by Pakistan and Jordan regarding the post-war Gaza; zero-tolerance for any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

The two leaders agreed to enhance coordination among the eight Arab Islamic countries that are working with the U.S. on the Gaza ceasefire and the Gaza Peace Plan signed in Sharm el Sheikh.

The Prime Minister also updated King Abdullah II of Jordan on recent developments in Pakistan’s neighborhood, especially Afghanistan and India. Jordanian King Abdullah-II acknowledged Pakistan’s key role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

His Majesty King Abdullah II thanked the people and Government of Pakistan for their warm hospitality during his visit to Pakistan.

Both the dignitaries witnessed an MoU exchange ceremony in the field of media, culture, and education.

The Prime Minister also hosted a banquet in honour of King Abdullah -İİ and the accompanying delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musaddiq Malik, and senior government officials were also part of the delegation.

