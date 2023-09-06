PM Kakar calls for early formulation of National Industrial Policy

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed early formulation of a national industrial policy to enhance country’s economic development and industrial production, ARY News reported.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a briefing on the performance of ministries of commerce, industries and production in Islamabad.

PM Kakar further directed to evolve an effective strategy to enhance share of the industries in Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product from existing 12 percent to its full capacity.

He also emphasised on making Pakistan a hub of commercial transportation and transshipment by taking full advantage of its unique geographical location.

The Prime Minister directed to organize awareness and training sessions on international trade and shipment for the business community and logistic companies. He advised to expedite the privatization of loss-making state owned entities.

Talking about the policy to enhance export of gemstones and manufacturing of mobile handsets in the country, Anwaarul Haq Kakar called for arranging training programmes to impart modern skills for the capacity building of local manufacturers to increase exports of the gemstones.

The caretaker premier also emphasised on using electronic warehousing to promote e-commerce in the country.