PM Kakar calls for promoting public-private partnership to reduce govt expenses

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday said promoting public-private partnership in the country could curtail government expenditures and improve performance of the projects, ARY News reported.

The caretaker prime minister made these remarks while chairing a high level meeting of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA).

PM Kakar stressed the need to further promote public-private partnership with respect to the construction of motorways and highways across the country.

The prime minster said with infrastructure development, the connectivity of different areas of the country would be improved, thus strengthening the national integration.

He directed the relevant authorities to present a comprehensive plan with respect to the East-West connectivity to provide better access between Western and Eastern areas of the country.

He said additional opportunities were required with respect to the promotion of public-private partnership.

During the meeting, it was informed that projects worth Rs 646 billion were launched in the last two years under public-private partnership.

Direct savings of Rs 150 billion were ensured in terms of government subsidies through the approved projects of public-private partnership, the meeting was told.

The meeting was further informed that Sialkot-Kharian Motorway, Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway, Karachi Circular Railways and outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport were among the top Public Private Partnership Authority projects. “Education, information technology and export sectors are also among the priorities,” it was added.

It was informed that the PPPA was working to increase awareness about the public-private partnership, training programmes, and enhancing capacities.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Federal Minister for Planning Sami Saeed, Advisor to the prime minister Ahad Cheema, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb and other relevant government officials.