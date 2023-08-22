27.9 C
PM Kakar calls for speedy action against ‘violators’ of children’s rights

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar has emphasised on speedy legal action against violators of children’s rights to bring them to justice, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The caretaker prime minister made these remarks while talking to Chairperson National Commission for Child Rights (NCCR) Ayesha Raza Farooq who called on him in Islamabad today.

PM Kakar also called for effective legislation to ensure protection of children’s rights as well as to extend maximum facilitation to the National Commission for Child Rights.

He appreciated the performance of the National Commission for Child Rights under the leadership of Ayesha Raza Farooq.

On the occasion, the chairperson congratulated Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on assuming office of the Prime Minister and expressed her best wishes.

She briefed the Prime Minister about current situation of child abuse and child labor in the country.

The meeting came as number of cases related to torture of minor housemaids were reported in the past few months.

Recently, a nine-year-old girl – Fatima Fariro – was found dead at a haveli (mansion) owned by local influential Pir Asad Shah, who is now in custody.

Videos displaying signs of abuse on the innocent girl’s body had also surfaced. In the video, the child can be seen suffering in distress at the employer’s house, and later, Fatima’s body was buried without a post-mortem examination.

 

