PM Kakar commends heroes who rescued trapped chairlift passengers

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday awarded commendation certificates to the valiant commandos, armed forces personnel and local residents who rescued eight trapped passengers of a dangling cable car in Battagram, ARY News reported.

The prime minister, addressing the commemoration ceremony held at the PM Office, said the recognition was well-deserved by every individual involved, who exhibited remarkable prowess in orchestrating the mission to a triumphant conclusion.

He emphasized that the entire nation shared the concerns for the safety of the trapped children, who remained stranded on the chairlift for hours.

He remarked that the successful endeavor was a collaborative achievement, acknowledging that recognition was also due to those who, from the confines of their homes, prayed for the safe and successful rescue operation.

He said being a father, he could feel the pain of stranded children’s parents but the teamwork based on prudent efficient planning ensured their safety.

“Hats off to all of you who did an immaculate job. The biggest credit goes to those who were carrying out the planning,” he remarked.

Earlier, the prime minister also distributed commendation certificates among the security forces personnel as well as the local experts who took part in the rescue operation. The rescued children, who also attended the event, were also given souvenirs.

In his address, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Inam Haider Malik said the effective coordination among all relevant departments led to the success of the difficult operation.