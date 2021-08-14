PM Khan directs to accelerate process of reforms to boost investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the process of reforms to entice investment in different sectors.

Chairing a meeting of Economic Advisory Council in Islamabad on Saturday, the Prime Minister emphasized for bringing improvement in State-Owned Enterprises and ensuring ease of doing business.

He also called for export diversification and import substitution.

The premier said the government is giving special emphasis to the gas and mineral sectors besides encouraging the investment of overseas Pakistanis in priority sectors of economy.

PM Imran Khan was informed that the Economic Advisory Council has identified fourteen priority sectors for reforms in order to enhance the growth rate to six percent and the investment to GDP ratio to twenty percent from fifteen percent in the next three years.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that investment in Roshan Digital Accounts has crossed $1 billion.

PM Khan had announced this through his official Twitter handle.

There is good news from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as inflows in Roshan Digital Account crossed $1.5 billion, achieving another milestone, he had added.