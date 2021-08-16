PM Khan summons federal cabinet meeting to discuss 17-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss a 17-point agenda, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal cabinet meeting will be held at PM House at 12:00 to review the country’s political and economic situation.

A briefing will be given to the federal cabinet regarding the Afghanistan situation besides apprising the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC). The interior secretary will brief the federal cabinet members regarding the security protocol of prominent personalities.

The COVID-19 vaccination process of the government employees was also part of the agenda. A briefing will be given on the lease policy of the Pakistan Post.

The other items include the appointment of Intellectual Property Organisation’s director-general (DG), matters related to 104-acre land of the housing ministry, regulations for the appointments of Pakistan Housing Authority officers, reconstitution of concerned commission for changing the Islamabad master plan, matters related to increase the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad, appointment of a technical member in competition appellate tribunal of Islamabad, appointment of managing director (MD) of Korangi Fish Harbor Authority, approval of additional charge to the chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), appointment of board of director of National Disaster Management Fund, approval of Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 and approval of decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the privatisation committee.