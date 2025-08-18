PM Laptop Loan Scheme 2025: Registration, eligibility and much more

The Government of Pakistan has formally unveiled the Prime Minister (PM) Laptop Loan Scheme 2025, a flagship initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide and equipping young Pakistanis with essential technology.

The program offers laptops on easy, interest-free installments, ensuring wider access for students, freelancers, and budding entrepreneurs who cannot afford the rising cost of devices.

Officials describe the scheme as a strategic investment in Pakistan’s digital economy, designed to enable the country’s youth to excel in online education, freelancing platforms, and e-commerce ventures.

Under the scheme, applicants can secure loans of up to PKR 450,000 depending on their laptop requirements.

Loan categories

The loan categories have been divided into three tiers — Basic (PKR 150,000), Medium (PKR 300,000), and Advanced (PKR 450,000) — all repayable through flexible monthly installments spread across multiple years.

Eligibility

Eligibility has been limited to Pakistani citizens aged 18–35, including university students, freelancers, and young professionals. Priority will be given to applicants from low-income households.

However, government employees are not eligible.

Required documents

Applicants must prepare the following documents before applying:

CNIC (front and back scanned copies).

Recent passport-size photograph.

Proof of income (salary slip or guardian’s income statement).

Educational certificates or university admission proof.

Freelancers can provide links to online profiles (Fiverr, Upwork, etc.).

Applications will be processed entirely online through the official PM Youth Program portal to ensure transparency and ease of access.

By eliminating financial barriers, the PM Laptop Loan Scheme 2025 aims to provide equal opportunity, encourage digital literacy, and empower the country’s young population to compete globally in knowledge-based industries.