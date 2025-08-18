web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 18, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PM Laptop Loan Scheme 2025: Registration, eligibility and much more

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Government of Pakistan has formally unveiled the Prime Minister (PM) Laptop Loan Scheme 2025, a flagship initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide and equipping young Pakistanis with essential technology.

The program offers laptops on easy, interest-free installments, ensuring wider access for students, freelancers, and budding entrepreneurs who cannot afford the rising cost of devices.

Officials describe the scheme as a strategic investment in Pakistan’s digital economy, designed to enable the country’s youth to excel in online education, freelancing platforms, and e-commerce ventures.

Under the scheme, applicants can secure loans of up to PKR 450,000 depending on their laptop requirements.

Loan categories

The loan categories have been divided into three tiers — Basic (PKR 150,000), Medium (PKR 300,000), and Advanced (PKR 450,000) — all repayable through flexible monthly installments spread across multiple years.

Read more: PM Shehbaz announces 100,000 free laptops for students

Eligibility 

Eligibility has been limited to Pakistani citizens aged 18–35, including university students, freelancers, and young professionals. Priority will be given to applicants from low-income households.

However, government employees are not eligible.

Required documents 

Applicants must prepare the following documents before applying:

CNIC (front and back scanned copies).

Recent passport-size photograph.

Proof of income (salary slip or guardian’s income statement).

Educational certificates or university admission proof.

Freelancers can provide links to online profiles (Fiverr, Upwork, etc.).

Applications will be processed entirely online through the official PM Youth Program portal to ensure transparency and ease of access.

By eliminating financial barriers, the PM Laptop Loan Scheme 2025 aims to provide equal opportunity, encourage digital literacy, and empower the country’s young population to compete globally in knowledge-based industries.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.