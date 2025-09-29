PM Laptop Scheme 2025: Application status and much more 

The government has launched the latest phase of the Prime Minister’s (PM) Laptop Scheme 2025 under the PM Youth Programme, aimed at empowering students through technology and bridging Pakistan’s digital divide.

The phase introduces several improvements to ensure greater accessibility and transparency.

The distribution quota has been increased, with eligibility extended to students from technical and vocational institutes for the first time.

Eligibility criteria, application status

The online application portal has also been upgraded, offering faster processing, real-time tracking, and online publication of merit lists.

To qualify, students must be enrolled in an HEC-recognized public university, college, or technical institute, hold a valid CNIC or B-Form, and maintain a strong academic record. Applicants who have already received a laptop in previous phases are ineligible.

Distribution of laptops will take place between September and December 2025. Selected students will be notified via SMS and email, making it crucial for applicants to provide accurate contact details.

The scheme’s application process includes four statuses: Submitted, Under Review, Approved, and Rejected. Students can track their progress by logging into the official portal with their CNIC.

Officials have urged applicants to double-check their documents, monitor status updates, and coordinate with their university’s focal person to avoid errors or disqualification.

With its expanded reach and improved system, the PM Laptop Scheme 2025 seeks not only to enhance access to digital resources but also to equip Pakistan’s youth with essential tools to excel in academics and future careers.