PM laptop scheme deadline extended, new date announced

ISLAMABAD: The PM Laptop Scheme (PMLS) has announced an extension of its registration deadline from May 20 to June 1, 2025.

The deadline extension of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme opened up a new window of opportunity for students to leverage the scheme’s resources and enhance their digital literacy.

According to an official, the scheme, part of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, has been well-received by students across the country.

With the new deadline, students who may have missed the initial opportunity can now apply and benefit from the program.

As part of the government’s efforts to promote smart education and digital empowerment among youth, the scheme aims to empower 100,000 talented students with laptops to enhance their academic and research capabilities.

The scheme’s website has seen a significant spike in traffic, with thousands of students successfully submitting their applications.

As part of the government’s efforts to promote education and innovation, PMLS Phase-IV is now officially open for applications.

The government has announced the eligibility guidelines for the laptop distribution scheme, ensuring a fair and merit-based selection process.

According to the guidelines, students pursuing higher education in recognized public sector institutions are eligible to apply.

To qualify, students must be currently enrolled in PhD, MS/MPhil, Bachelor’s, or Master’s programs and meet specific academic requirements.

Read More: PM laptop scheme relaunched; check eligibility here

A minimum CGPA of 2.80 or 60% marks is mandatory, while first-year students need to submit their HSSC marks. MS/PhD students in their first semester are required to submit the results of their previous degree.

The distribution of laptops will also follow a quota system, with 18% reserved for students in Balochistan’s higher education institutions and 5% for distance learning students.

Within the distance learning quota, 2.5% will be allocated to Virtual University and 2.5% to Allama Iqbal Open University.

Importantly, only currently enrolled students are eligible, and those who have already graduated are not entitled to benefit from the scheme, even if they applied during their enrollment.

Laptops will be awarded based on inter-se merit within departments and degree programs, following a transparent selection process.

Students can register through Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub (DYH) App or Visit Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) official website: www.pmyp.gov.pk, which is now live and operational.

All applicants are encouraged to apply early.

A 15-day window will be provided to raise any objections or grievances once the provisional merit list is published. After addressing all concerns, the final merit list will be released.