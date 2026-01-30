PM Laptop Scheme: Phase 4 Kicks Off at NED University Karachi

KARACHI: The fourth phase of the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme has commenced in Karachi at the NED University of Engineering and Technology. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to personally distribute laptops to students during a visit next month in this phase, ARY News reported.

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training presided over the ceremony at NED University.

During the event, Dr. Fahad Shafiq, Coordinator of the PM Youth Program, announced that 32 graduates received laptops in this initial ceremony of the fourth phase, noting that the students’ excitement was “worth watching.”

The ceremony was attended by honorary guests, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senators Nehal Hashmi and Wali Uddin Chishti, along with Dr. Fahad Shafiq.

Dr. Shafiq further informed that students from eight universities across Sindh will receive laptops during this phase.

He reiterated that the distribution process is moving quickly and confirmed the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Karachi.

He added that the laptop scheme is a core vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who originally initiated the program in 2011 during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Punjab.



Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the fourth phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2025, reaffirming his government’s unwavering commitment to investing in education, technology, and skill development for the country’s youth.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, senior government officials, students, and alumni of previous laptop schemes.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “Today marks a historic day in Pakistan’s journey of youth empowerment.”

He noted that the scheme continues the vision he launched in 2010 as Chief Minister of Punjab to promote education, fine arts, culture, sports, and information technology. Despite natural disasters such as floods, he emphasized, “not a single penny was cut from the youth development funds because education and empowerment are our top priorities.”

Shehbaz Sharif expressed pride that Pakistan is among the few countries developing policies on artificial intelligence and entering semiconductor manufacturing, calling it a sign of the country’s bright technological future.

“The Almighty blessed me with the honour to serve the youth,” he said. “This programme is not for personal glory but for our young citizens, who are the future architects of Pakistan. The new logo — Youth of Pakistan: Making Pakistan Great — embodies that spirit of national pride and merit.”

The prime minister highlighted that more than 100,000 laptops have been distributed purely on merit since 2011, with an investment of Rs40–50 billion. He added that Rs500 billion has been allocated for youth education, skills, and empowerment, describing it as “an investment in the nation’s destiny.”