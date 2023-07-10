PM commends rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday commended the Rangers and Rescue 1122 teams for their prompt response and rescue efforts in freeing the trapped individuals during the flash floods, ARY News reported.

According to details, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appreciated the prompt action taken by the Rangers and Rescue 1122 in rescuing the trapped individuals during the flash floods.

In a statement, the prime minister said that women, children, and several individuals were saved in Shakar Garh, and the nation as a whole commends the dedicated and responsible soldiers of Pakistan.

The prime minister directed the rescue teams to make necessary arrangements, including full preparedness and public awareness, to tackle any possible flood situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Rangers and Rescue 1122 jointly conducted a rescue operation during the flash floods, safely evacuating 235 people, including women and children, from the flood affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Rescue team of Punjab Rangers is still present in the affected area to deal with any unexpected situation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed the relevant authorities to make fool-proof arrangements to handle the possible flood situation in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

He also instructed the relevant authorities to get prepared for timely and safe evacuation and create awareness among the people in the potentially affected areas.