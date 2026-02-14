PM launches Ramadan 2026 relief package with more than twofold increase in cash amount

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday formally unveiled the PM’s Ramadan Relief Package 2026 worth Rs38 billion, which will benefit more than 12 million families through a digital payment system.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister said the government had abolished the old distribution mechanism last year, as the items provided under that system were often substandard and beneficiaries had to wait in long queues, compromising their dignity.

He said that with the introduction of a cashless digital system, direct cash payments were made to deserving families last year. A third-party audit of the Rs20 billion Ramadan relief package distributed previously found the mechanism transparent and free of corruption.

Based on last year’s experience, he said, the government has further improved the system and increased the assistance amount. Each deserving family will now receive Rs13,000, more than double the previous Rs5,000 per family.

The prime minister said Rs38 billion would be distributed through digital wallets and banking channels across all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, calling it a major logistical and administrative undertaking.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah said the increased amount of Rs13,000 would be provided to each eligible family, while Rs10 billion had also been allocated for individuals already benefiting from the system.

The digital banking and cashless economy not only enhanced transparency but also saved public time and their dignity, he added.

Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Aamer Ali Ahmad termed it a historic relief initiative, saying the package reflected compassion and empathy in line with the spirit of Ramadan.

He said the assistance had been increased from Rs5,000 to Rs13,000 per family on the prime minister’s instructions. The Rs38 billion package is expected to benefit over 12 million families, supporting nearly 36 million people.

He further informed that the State Bank of Pakistan had issued a framework for the package’s distribution. A helpline (9999), mobile app, and online portal have also been introduced to facilitate beneficiaries.