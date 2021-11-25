PM launches remittance loyalty programme for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme for overseas Pakistanis aimed at encouraging the use of formal channels for remittances, ARY News reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister emphasized on incentivizing overseas Pakistanis and providing them VIP treatment for their remittances.

PM Khan said that the programme was launched to reward overseas Pakistanis points against the remittances they send through the legal channels.

While appreciating overseas Pakistanis, the premier said that expats are immensely contributing to country’s economy. “Government appreciates role of overseas Pakistanis in bridging the gap between exports and imports of the country,” he added.

Read: APPLICATIONS OF RS236 BN RECEIVED FOR PM HOUSING SCHEME: GOVERNOR SBP

PM Imran went on to say that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to extend all possible facilitation to expats in order to encourage them to send their money through banking channels.

“Overseas Pakistanis can now buy houses and invest in real estate through Roshan Digital initiative,” the prime minister continued.

He further said that PTI-led federal government was also working on a plan to give overseas Pakistanis concession in taxes as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir in his remarks said purpose of this scheme is to incentivize overseas Pakistanis using a digital application.

What is Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme?

Under the point-based loyalty programme, the overseas Pakistanis will receive reward points for remittances sent through the designated sources of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The reward points will enable the overseas Pakistanis to avail services provided by the government departments without any charges.

A mobile application will also be launched for availing the reward points or their transfer to other beneficiaries.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!