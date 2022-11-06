PM leaves for Egypt, to attend Sharm El-Sheikh climate moot

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt on Sunday to attend the COP 27 Climate Conference, beginning from Monday, ARY News reported.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, other cabinet members and senior officials.

The “Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit” is taking place as part of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will co-chair, along with his Norwegian counterpart, a high-level discussion on “Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities” on Tuesday.

He will also participate in other events as a speaker, including the UN Secretary General’s roundtable to launch the ‘Early Warning Systems for Executive Action Plan’, and the ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’ tomorrow, being hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

He will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the climate moot.

