PM loses office forthwith after success of no-trust motion: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost his majority as more than 172 members will vote for the no-trust motion.

Addressing a press conference here, Shah alleged that the PM has put the constitution and politics at stake. “He will lose the prime minister’s office immediately after success of the no-trust motion in the house tomorrow,” Sindh’s CM said. “No notification will be required for it”.

He also alleged that the President not fulfilling his duty according to the constitution. “How can a person who has not remained prime minister can be asked to keep holding the office,” chief minister posed question.

“The president has to summon the National Assembly session immediately. The country can not afford more crises,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“We have to be happy that for the first time a prime minister being changed with the constitutional procedure,” he said. “A PM who is not liked by the majority being removed under the constitution,” he said.

“Yousaf Raza Gillani was removed after being sentenced by court for one minute over not writing a letter against the president, while Nawaz Sharif was disqualified over Iqama and not taking salary,” he said.

Talking on the Sindh House episode, chief minister said that his government has given a petition against what happened there. “Their MNAs and ministers talking with indecency,” he said.

The Supreme Court has said that the action should be taken over the application with regard to the Sindh House incident. “We want the case being tackled on merit, the administration should play its role in this regard,” he further said.

“You should contest the no-trust motion according to the constitution, but they have lost their mind,” he said.

“We have discussed thoroughly with the MQM and want to work for the development of the province alongside the party,” replying a question, chief minister said.

