PM offers sympathies for loss of lives in South Korea plane crash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif On Sunday conveyed his profound sorrow regarding the tragic loss of numerous lives in a plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea.

“In this moment of mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families, as well as with the citizens and the Government of the Republic of Korea,” the Prime Minister stated on his X account.

As reported by international media, Jeju Air Flight 2216 met with disaster at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning, leading to a minimum of 85 fatalities.

The Boeing 737-8AS, which had taken off from Bangkok with a total of 181 individuals on board, comprising 175 passengers and six crew members, crashed during its landing attempt.