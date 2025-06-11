Over Rs 1.7b proposed for PM Office in budget 2025-26

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has proposed an allocation of Rs 1.754 billion for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) expenses in budget 2025-26, ARY News reported.

As per details, the proposed allocation marks an increase from the current fiscal year’s revised budget of Rs 1.453 billion.

Over Rs 87 million is designated for the internal expenses of the Prime Minister’s Office, while Rs 896.542 million is proposed for public-related expenditures.

It is worth mentioning here that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the Rs 17.573 trillion Budget for 2025-26 in the National Assembly yesterday.

He stated this was the coalition government’s second budget and highlighted the government’s success in achieving a primary surplus of 2.4 percent of GDP. Inflation, he noted, had also significantly decreased to 4.7 percent due to timely policy measures.

Earlier, the Federal Government allocated Rs 39,488 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the 128 ongoing and 12 new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the Budget 2025-26.

According to the budget document issued on Tuesday, approximately Rs 38,488.216 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes, while Rs 1,000 million is allocated for new initiatives as part of the Budget 2025-26.

Among the ongoing projects, Rs 500 million allocated for the Award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3000 Scholarships to Afghan Students under the Prime Minister’s Directive.

Additionally, Rs 200 million reserved for the Construction of Academic Block at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Islamabad (Revised).