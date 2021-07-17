PM orders to arrest culprits involved in ‘assault’ of Afghan ambassador’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: Taking strict notice of the alleged man-handling of the daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the interior ministry to arrest culprits within 48 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The prime minister directed the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to take every possible step to arrest the culprits behind man-handling of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter within 48 hours.

Taking with ARY News, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Islamabad police have been in contact with the Afghan ambassador and his family, adding that the government taking all necessary measures to arrest the culprits.

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was “briefly kidnapped” and “man-handled” by unknown assailants in Islamabad on Friday, the Foreign Office said in a statement earlier today.

Responding to media queries regarding the man-handling of the daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, the FO spokesperson is a statement said: “As reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad, yesterday, the daughter of the Ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle.”

The Islamabad police have launched a thorough investigation immediately after the disturbing incident was reported, the spokesperson said.

“While the security of the Ambassador and his family has been beefed up, law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice,” it added.