PM orders inquiry into Bhara Kahu flyover collapse

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday took notice of collapse of under-construction flyover at Bhara Kahu and formed a committee into the incident, ARY News reported.

The inquiry committee headed by former Interior Secretary Shahid Khan will examine every aspect of the incident. The prime minister has directed the committee to prepare an inquiry report on an emergency basis.

“No negligence would be tolerated in the construction of the Bara Kahu flyover project,” the prime minister said.

Second incident within a week

The girders of an under-construction flyover in the Bhara Kahu area of Islamabad collapsed on Thursday.

The incident comes less than a week after shuttering of flyover came apart leaving two labourers dead and three injured.

However, no injuries or casualties had been reported in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, the Islamabad police wrote: “The girders of an under-construction bridge have collapsed.” It further said rescue and police personnel were on the site to ensure smooth traffic flow.

In another incident, at least two labourers were killed while three others were injured when shuttering of an under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass flyover collapsed.

Comments