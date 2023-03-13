PM orders outsourcing collection, disposal of Islamabad’s solid waste

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered to outsource collection and disposal of solid waste in Islamabad to provide services of international standard to the residents and reduce government expenditures.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the project of solid waste in the federal capital and its suburbs, called for floating an international tender to establish a coordinated solid waste management system in the city.

He instructed that a solid waste disposal system should immediately be launched in the city. A model of solid waste disposal already existed in Punjab as during his stint as Punjab chief minister, his government had introduced a project of international standard for waste disposal in Lahore, he added.

PM Shehbaz said that all stages from solid waste collection to its transportation to the landfill site should be outsourced. In the second phase, power generation through solid waste should be planned, he added.

The meeting was told that work on solid waste project in Islamabad was going at a fast pace as land for the landfill site had been selected.

The prime minister said that outsourcing of solid waste collection and disposal would not only ensure the provision of quality services to the residents but also reduce the government’s expenditures.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress in the project. The prime minister instructed to execute the project within the stipulated time.

Former Members of the National Assembly Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Hanif Abbasi and Anjum Aqeel, commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

