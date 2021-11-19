PM orders provinces to complete anti-encroachment legislation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the provinces to immediately complete anti-encroachment legislation besides pursuing the pending cases of encroached state land, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan issued the directives while chairing the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development today.

During a briefing, the Surveyor General of Pakistan told the NCC that 88 per cent cadastral mapping of the state land has been completed. The cadastral mapping helped the government to identify illegal encroachments on the state land, it added.

The estimated worth of the hundreds of acres of encroached land is trillions as most of the encroachments were spotted in forest land. The authorities also identified encroachments on the state land owned by WAPDA, NHA, CAA and railways.

The NCC members were apprised that the digitalisation of the private land will be carried out with the cooperation of provincial governments in the next phase.

PM Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the progress on cadastral mapping of the state land and directed to complete the verification process within two months.

He ordered to carry out plantation on the state land cleared of encroachments. The premier also directed the provincial governments and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to pursue the pending cases of encroached state land.

The meeting was attended by finance adviser Shaukat Tarin, state minister Farrukh Habib, special assistants Malik Amin Aslam, Dr Shahbaz Gill, FBR chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority chairman, senior officers of the federal and provincial governments.