PM orders reviewing load-shedding policy for gas-powered factories

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to revise load shedding policy for gas-fired factories to ensure productive delivery of exports, ARY News reported.

Chairing a review meeting for the promotion of investment-related industries and the export sector, the prime minister directed to review gas load-shedding policy for the factories that entirely relied on gas for their functioning.

PM said the country’s economic stability was linked to addressing the problems faced by the industrial sector.

The economic survival of the country lies in the immediate resolution of problems in industrial and export sectors which would help provide Pakistani exports access to the global markets, he added.

SEVERAL KARACHI LOCALITIES EXPERIENCE GAS LOAD SHEDDING

He also asked the ministers to hold meetings with the delegation of businessmen to resolve their issues.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Ministerfor Energy Division Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, and Member National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Provincial Minister for Law Malik Ahmed Khan and leading businessmen of textile sector.

Comments