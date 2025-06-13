PM orders urgent safety measures for Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has instructed all concerned officials to ensure the unharmed return and protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran at the moment.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted that prompt and efficient measures must be taken to ensure the protection of all Pakistani pilgrims in Iran.

Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani diplomatic mission in Iran to be vigilant until the situation stabilises.

As a result of the intensifying regional situation, a Crisis Management Cell has been established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor developments and coordinate assistance efforts.

Instructions have been given to the Pakistani Embassy in Iran to remain alert and advocate for Pakistani pilgrims in Iran.

Authorities have estimated the presence of approximately 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran, with many not in immediate contact with embassies or consulates.

The officials have recommended that pilgrims reconsider travel plans to Iran and Iraq due to security issues.

The situation in Iran has intensified significantly following extensive airstrikes carried out by Israel, which targeted main installations such as nuclear facilities, ballistic missile manufacturing sites, and military leadership.

In response, Iran has officially called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, urging prompt and decisive actions against what it terms Israel’s military aggression.

Reports indicate that around 200 Israeli fighter jets have conducted strikes on more than 100 locations across Iran, including the Natanz nuclear facility.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps has confirmed the assassination of Hossein Salami, a prominent military commander, while several civilian casualties, including children, have been reported in Tehran.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for maximum restraint to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Simultaneously, leaders from Europe, including those from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, have convened to discuss the crisis, underscoring the need for diplomatic intervention.

Pakistan is actively monitoring the evolving situation and is committed to providing necessary support and assistance to Pakistani pilgrims in Iran during this critical period.