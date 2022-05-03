Prime Minister, President’s message for the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi wished the nation a happy and joyous Eid-ul-Fitr and urged people to show compassion towards needy people.

President’s Message

President Arif Alvi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that it is a day of giving, blessings, and forgiveness. He also prayed to Allah to make this a joyous and easeful day for the nation.

The president demanded the people take care of needy people around them and provide them with real happiness on this auspicious day.

President Alvi prayed to Allah to inculcate, in our personalities, the characteristics of love for worship, self-control, and passion to sacrifice, which we had been practising throughout Ramadan.

Prime Minister’s message

In his message to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wished the nation as well as the whole Muslim ummah. He also urged the countrymen to show compassion toward people in need.

He said that following the lessons learned throughout the holy month of Ramzan, people should take care of other fellowmen and be extra cautious about the needs of the poor while celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Prime Minister said that the newly appointed government is committed to delivering and solving problems like load shedding and economic destabilization as soon as possible. Power authorities have been advised against any kind of load shedding during the three days of Eid-il-Fitr, he added.

He said the government deiced against increasing petroleum prices to provide relief to the common people.

Shehbaz Sharif also urged the nation to keep Muslims of Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr and offer special prayers for their liberation and freedom.

He also expressed his good wishes for the people of Afghanistan and prayed for durable peace, progress, and prosperity in the war-torn country.

