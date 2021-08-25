PM to shed light on PTI govt’s achievements in three years tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tomorrow (Thursday) to highlight the key achievements of his government during its three years in power, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister will launch the three-year performance report of the PTI government tomorrow (Thursday) in a ceremony to be held at the federal capital’s convention centre.

The PM’s address will be broadcast live at public places in different cities of the country.

In this connection, all preparations have been finalized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) teams to show the live address of the premier at public places.

Screens will also be placed in big cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Hyderabad, Quetta, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and other cities of the country to show the live address of the prime minister, according to sources within PTI.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again interact with the general public on Sunday via telephone, ARY NEWS reported quoting SAPM on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement from his personal handle, Shahbaz Gill said the prime minister will again interact with the general public on upcoming Sunday. “Ap ka Wazir-e-Azam Ap kai Sath [Your Prime Minister with you] will be aired live on Sunday,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has interacted with the general public on multiple occasions during the ongoing year where the telephone calls were moderated by Senator Faisal Javed.