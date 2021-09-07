PM directs new Punjab IGP to improve law and order in province

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General (IG) Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and IG Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan attended the meeting via video link.

During the meeting, administrative matters of Punjab, as well as law and order situation in the province, were discussed.

In the meeting, the prime minister directed the Punjab chief secretary to ensure effective administrative measures to check the prices of essential items in the province.

He also directed IG Punjab to ensure law and order and take strict legal action against land mafia and corrupt elements.

The federal cabinet green-lighted Tuesday the appointment of Rao Sardar as the new inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab and Dr Kamran Ali Afzal as the chief secretary.

The approval came during a meeting of the cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. Separate notifications regarding their appointment were issued, shortly afterward.

Sardar, who previously served as Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) director-general additional IG, replaces the outgoing IG Punjab, Inam Ghani who was appointed as the province’s top cop last year in September.

Whereas, former finance secretary Dr Kamran Ali Afzal replaced chief secretary Jawad Rafique Malik.