PM reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiri brethren

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for achieving the inalienable Right to Self-determination.

He was chairing a special meeting in Islamabad on Thursday to review preparations regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Sunday.

The prime minister said the entire Pakistani nation will continue its utmost efforts till the just and peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute of Kashmir. He expressed regret that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were walled off following a unilateral illegal move of 5th August 2019 by India, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that India has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the past 75 years, and the atrocities on Kashmiris by Indian troops have accelerated in the held territory.

The representatives from federal ministries, provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments briefed the Prime Minister regarding preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day.

PM Sharif was briefed that rallies, walks, photo exhibitions, speech contests and other events will be organised across the country.

The premier directed all stakeholders concerned to work in cohesion for the successful completion of preparations and celebration of the day in a befitting manner.

Minister of Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, Minister of Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister of Information Technology Aminul Haq, Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and senior government officials attended the meeting.

