PM relief package for small farmers on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The government is working over a relief package for nine million small farmers of the country, which likely to be announced in the next financial year’s budget, sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions for a loan scheme for small farmers in the upcoming budget, according to sources.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a special meeting with the Pakistan Banking Association and shared bankers the features of the loan scheme for small farmers, sources said.

The minister also briefed the banking officials about the prime minister’s vision about the agriculture package, sources shared.

Sources said that the government has given the task of the small farmers loan scheme pilot project, to be launched in September.

“The farmers holding less than 12.5 acres of land will be eligible for these loans. The farmers with same landholding will also be facilitated with crop insurance,” sources disclosed.

The owners to the similar limit of land will also be provided awareness about modern agriculture practices, sources added.