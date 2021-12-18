PM saddened over death of MNA Alamgir Khan’s father in Karachi blast

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in twin blasts that occurred at Shershah Paracha Chowk neighbourhood of Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “My heartfelt prayers & condolences go to all the families of victims of the twin blasts at Sher Shah Paracha Chowk, Karachi.

He also expressed grief over the death of PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father who also perished in the blast.

“I am especially saddened to hear of the loss of our MNA Alamgir Khan’s father who also perished in the blast. May Allah give him the strength to bear this loss,” he wrote.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and Fixit founder Alamgir Khan’s father Dilawar Khan was among the 14 people killed in an explosion in Karachi’s Shershah locality.

Rescue activities are continued at the incident’s site Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene. Rescuers are searching for people feared trapped in the two-storey building that partially collapsed in the blast.

BDS report

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has prepared its report on the Sher Shah blast in Karachi and declared a gas-related explosion.

The BDS team stated in its report that the accumulated gas in the sewerage line beneath the two-storey building caused a powerful explosion.

